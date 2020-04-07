Forgotten Harvest to distribute food today at Romulus High School

ROMULUS, Mich. – As part of the coronavirus relief effort, Forgotten Harvest will be distributing food Tuesday afternoon to residents in need who are living in the Romulus Community School District.

This food distribution is being done in partnership with Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

WHERE: Romulus High School -- 9650 Wayne Road, Romulus, MI

WHEN: 1 – 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 7

