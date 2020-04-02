Detroit Pistons, Wayne County, corporate partners grant $375,000 to Forgotten Harvest amid coronavirus crisis

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons, Wayne County and corporate partners Lineage Logistics, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Flagstar Foundation and AAA The Auto Club Group are granting $375,000 to Forgotten Harvest to aid their response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Related: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

Officials announced Thursday that the grant will support the nonprofit’s food recovery and distribution efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Forgotten Harvest serves a vital role in providing needed food resources for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan,” said Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. “The need to extend those efforts has increased in response to the COVID-19 crisis and we’re pleased to join forces with Lineage Logistics, UDIM, Flagstar Foundation and other corporate partners in providing support to the non-profit as it executes additional services during this critical time.”

The organizations have come together to financially support Forgotten Harvest’s costs for food acquisition, supplies, storage and delivery during the pandemic.

Officials say that Forgotten Harvest estimates that the number of families it serves has increased by 45 percent and food disbursement needs have doubled due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related: Forgotten Harvest needs donations to continue mission during COVID-19 outbreak

“We are appreciative of the Detroit Pistons and their corporate partners for continued support of our community,” said CEO of Forgotten Harvest Kirk Mayes. “The COVID-19 crisis is affecting our community in a number of ways and impacting individuals and families on multiple social and economic fronts. The additional financial support during this crisis will ensure families, children and seniors are guaranteed a supply of heathy food throughout this difficult time.”

Forgotten Harvest is a non profit that rescues food from local donors and distributes it to individuals and families in need in metro Detroit. Those interested in donating to Forgotten Harvest can do so by clicking here.

Read More: