734 Henry Ford Health workers test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – More than 700 Henry Ford Health System employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Henry Ford’s Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer, and Dr. Adnan Munkarah, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer, provided an update on the workforce Monday. They said 734 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The health system has more than 31,000 employees working across five hospitals.

Related: Friends, family mourn death of Henry Ford Health nurse who died from COVID-19

As of Monday, there were 5,454 patients with negative COVID-19 tests through Henry Ford Health System, while 3,580 had tested positive for coronavirus. Henry Ford Health has 718 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients being treated at five of its Michigan hospitals.

The hospital is asking residents to get involved with the White Ribbon project to show support for first responders and even supplied a white ribbon image for those unable to make one at home. You can download it here.

Henry Ford Health said in-house testing is being prioritized for patients who are currently hospitalized, Emergency Department patients who are being admitted and Henry Ford Health care workers. Results are turned around within 24 hours, though it could be up to 48 hours due to increased demand, the hospital system said.

Tests performed on outpatients and those screened at Henry Ford drive-through/triage locations are sent to an outside lab for processing. Those results are anticipated in about 4-5 days.

Read more: Henry Ford Health System: 718 COVID-19 patients being treated at 5 Michigan hospitals