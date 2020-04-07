Macomb County announces $74 million in road reconstruction, rehabilitation projects for 2020
Funds to enhance infrastructure and transportation network
The Macomb County Department of Roads (MCDR) announced Tuesday its 2020 project schedule for road reconstruction, rehabilitation and improvements.
“We have a busy schedule planned with more than $74 million in substantial road improvements that will strengthen and enhance Macomb County’s infrastructure and transportation network,” said MCDR Director Bryan Santo. “We are committed to improving Macomb County’s infrastructure by effectively delivering quality road and bridge projects.”
MCDR says the $74 will go toward 21 primary and local road projects, four bridges and 28 asphalt resurfacing and concrete pavement repair projects in 2020. The schedule also includes various maintenance projects, traffic technology and communication network modernizations and 10 residential streets under MCDR’s subdivision reconstruction program, officials said.
Listed below are MCDR’s specific project locations and details planned for 2020. Dates are subject to change due to inclement weather, officials said.
Click here for a map of the 2020 road projects on MCDR’s website.
- 10 Mile Road, City of Eastpointe
- Location: I-94 to Kelly Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $1,575,000
- Estimated Start Date: July 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: September 2020
- 10 Mile Road, City of Warren
- Location: Dequindre Road to Ryan Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $2,900,000
- Estimated Start Date: July 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
- 14 Mile Road, City of Sterling Heights and City of Warren
- Location: Dequindre Road to Ryan Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $2,800,000
- Estimated Start Date: August 2019
- Estimated Finish Date: June 2020
- 18 Mile Road, City of Sterling Heights
- Location: Dequindre Road to Ryan Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $1,725,000
- Estimated Start Date: July 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: September 2020
- 21 Mile Road, Macomb Township
- Location: East of Heydenreich Road to Card Road
- Type of Work: Mitigation and Safety Measure
- Estimated Cost: $1,326,000
- Estimated Start Date: June 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: August 2020
- 21 Mile Road, Shelby Township
- Location: Schoenherr Road to Garfield Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $1,725,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: July 2020
- 22 Mile Road, Macomb Township
- Location: Over Salt Slang Gloede Drain
- Type of Work: Bridge Replacement
- Estimated Cost: $1,058,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: August 2020
- 23 Mile Road, Macomb Township
- Location: North Avenue to Card Road
- Type of Work: Widen Road
- Estimated Cost: $6,555,000
- Estimated Start Date: August 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: August 2021
- 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township
- Location: Shelby Parkway
- Type of Work: Intersection
- Estimated Cost: $2,875,000
- Estimated Start Date: August 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: November 2020
- 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township
- Location: Shelby Road to Mound Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $412,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: June 2020
- 27 Mile Road, Washington Township
- Location: Over Yates Drain
- Type of Work: Culvert Replacement
- Estimated Cost: $629,000
- Estimated Start Date: March 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: May 2020
- Armada Ridge Road, Richmond Township
- Location: 2,000 feet SE of 34 Mile Road to 300 feet SE 33 Mile
- Type of Work: Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $519,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: June 2020
- Cass Avenue, Clinton Township
- Location: Over the Clinton River
- Type of Work: Bridge Rehabilitation with Pedestrian Walkway
- Estimated Cost: $1,962,000
- Estimated Start Date: September 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: November 2020
- Dequindre Road, Shelby Township (Project with Road Commission for Oakland County)
- Location: West Utica Road to Auburn Road
- Type of Work: Reconstruction
- Estimated Cost: $9,000,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: July 2021
- Garfield Road, Clinton Township
- Location: M-59 to 18.5 Mile Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $3,720,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
- Garfield Road, Macomb Township
- Location: 22 Mile Road to 23 Mile Road
- Type of Work: Extension, New Two-Lane Roadway
- Estimated Cost: $2,300,000
- Estimated Start Date: July 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
- Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores
- Location: 8 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road
- Type of Work: Full Depth Concrete Replacement
- Estimated Cost: $710,000
- Estimated Start Date: September 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
- Hayes Road, City of Fraser and City of Sterling Heights
- Location: 14 Mile Road to Moravian Drive
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $1,254,000
- Estimated Start Date: August 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
- Hayes Road, City of Roseville and City of Warren
- Location: 10 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road
- Type of Work: Rehabilitation
- Estimated Cost: $2,800,000
- Estimated Start Date: August 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: November 2020
- Jefferson Avenue, Harrison Township
- Location: Shook Road South to St. Clair Shores Boundary
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $3,540,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
- Mound Road, Shelby Township
- Location: M-59 to Auburn Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $2,164,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: August 2020
- Mound Road, City of Sterling Heights
- Location: Michigan Left at 15 Mile Road
- Type of Work: Median Improvement
- Estimated Cost: $265,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: May 2020
- Romeo Plank Road and 25 Mile Road, Macomb Township
- Location: Intersection at Romeo Plank Road and 25 Mile Road
- Type of Work: Roundabout
- Estimated Cost: $1,380,000
- Estimated Start Date: June 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
- Ryan Road, Shelby Township
- Location: Over Clinton River
- Type of Work: Deck Replacement
- Estimated Cost: $648,000
- Estimated Start Date: June 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: August 2020
- Schoenherr Road, City of Sterling Heights
- Location: North of Plumbrook Drain to 1,200 feet North of Clinton River
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay with Bridge Work
- Estimated Cost: $5,738,000
- Estimated Start Date: August 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: November 2020
- Utica Road, City of Sterling Heights
- Location: Schoenherr Road to Hayes Road
- Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay
- Estimated Cost: $2,070,000
- Estimated Start Date: July 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: September 2020
- Concrete Pavement Preservation Program, Macomb County
- Location: Multiple locations
- Type of Work: Repairs on various roads within the county
- Estimated Cost: $2,750,000
- Estimated Start Date: June 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
- Asphalt Pavement Preservation Program, Macomb County
- Location: Multiple locations
- Type of Work: Repairs on various roads within the county
- Estimated Cost: $4,779,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: September 2020
- Subdivision Reconstruction Program, Macomb County
- Location: Multiple locations
- Type of Work: Rehabilitation on various residential streets within the county
- Estimated Cost: $5,038,000
- Estimated Start Date: May 2020
- Estimated Finish Date: October 2020
MCDR says of the 4,400 miles of roads within Macomb County, they are responsible for maintaining 1,773 miles of roadway and more than 1,100 miles of subdivision streets.
