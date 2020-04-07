Macomb County announces $74 million in road reconstruction, rehabilitation projects for 2020

The Macomb County Department of Roads (MCDR) announced Tuesday its 2020 project schedule for road reconstruction, rehabilitation and improvements.

“We have a busy schedule planned with more than $74 million in substantial road improvements that will strengthen and enhance Macomb County’s infrastructure and transportation network,” said MCDR Director Bryan Santo. “We are committed to improving Macomb County’s infrastructure by effectively delivering quality road and bridge projects.”

MCDR says the $74 will go toward 21 primary and local road projects, four bridges and 28 asphalt resurfacing and concrete pavement repair projects in 2020. The schedule also includes various maintenance projects, traffic technology and communication network modernizations and 10 residential streets under MCDR’s subdivision reconstruction program, officials said.

Listed below are MCDR’s specific project locations and details planned for 2020. Dates are subject to change due to inclement weather, officials said.

Click here for a map of the 2020 road projects on MCDR’s website.

10 Mile Road, City of Eastpointe Location: I-94 to Kelly Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $1,575,000 Estimated Start Date: July 2020 Estimated Finish Date: September 2020

10 Mile Road, City of Warren Location: Dequindre Road to Ryan Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $2,900,000 Estimated Start Date: July 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020

14 Mile Road, City of Sterling Heights and City of Warren Location: Dequindre Road to Ryan Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $2,800,000 Estimated Start Date: August 2019 Estimated Finish Date: June 2020

18 Mile Road, City of Sterling Heights Location: Dequindre Road to Ryan Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $1,725,000 Estimated Start Date: July 2020 Estimated Finish Date: September 2020

21 Mile Road, Macomb Township Location: East of Heydenreich Road to Card Road Type of Work: Mitigation and Safety Measure Estimated Cost: $1,326,000 Estimated Start Date: June 2020 Estimated Finish Date: August 2020

21 Mile Road, Shelby Township Location: Schoenherr Road to Garfield Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $1,725,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: July 2020

22 Mile Road, Macomb Township Location: Over Salt Slang Gloede Drain Type of Work: Bridge Replacement Estimated Cost: $1,058,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: August 2020

23 Mile Road, Macomb Township Location: North Avenue to Card Road Type of Work: Widen Road Estimated Cost: $6,555,000 Estimated Start Date: August 2020 Estimated Finish Date: August 2021

23 Mile Road, Shelby Township Location: Shelby Parkway Type of Work: Intersection Estimated Cost: $2,875,000 Estimated Start Date: August 2020 Estimated Finish Date: November 2020

23 Mile Road, Shelby Township Location: Shelby Road to Mound Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $412,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: June 2020

27 Mile Road, Washington Township Location: Over Yates Drain Type of Work: Culvert Replacement Estimated Cost: $629,000 Estimated Start Date: March 2020 Estimated Finish Date: May 2020

Armada Ridge Road, Richmond Township Location: 2,000 feet SE of 34 Mile Road to 300 feet SE 33 Mile Type of Work: Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $519,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: June 2020

Cass Avenue, Clinton Township Location: Over the Clinton River Type of Work: Bridge Rehabilitation with Pedestrian Walkway Estimated Cost: $1,962,000 Estimated Start Date: September 2020 Estimated Finish Date: November 2020

Dequindre Road, Shelby Township (Project with Road Commission for Oakland County) Location: West Utica Road to Auburn Road Type of Work: Reconstruction Estimated Cost: $9,000,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: July 2021

Garfield Road, Clinton Township Location: M-59 to 18.5 Mile Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $3,720,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020

Garfield Road, Macomb Township Location: 22 Mile Road to 23 Mile Road Type of Work: Extension, New Two-Lane Roadway Estimated Cost: $2,300,000 Estimated Start Date: July 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020

Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores Location: 8 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road Type of Work: Full Depth Concrete Replacement Estimated Cost: $710,000 Estimated Start Date: September 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020

Hayes Road, City of Fraser and City of Sterling Heights Location: 14 Mile Road to Moravian Drive Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $1,254,000 Estimated Start Date: August 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020

Hayes Road, City of Roseville and City of Warren Location: 10 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road Type of Work: Rehabilitation Estimated Cost: $2,800,000 Estimated Start Date: August 2020 Estimated Finish Date: November 2020

Jefferson Avenue, Harrison Township Location: Shook Road South to St. Clair Shores Boundary Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $3,540,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020

Mound Road, Shelby Township Location: M-59 to Auburn Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $2,164,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: August 2020

Mound Road, City of Sterling Heights Location: Michigan Left at 15 Mile Road Type of Work: Median Improvement Estimated Cost: $265,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: May 2020

Romeo Plank Road and 25 Mile Road, Macomb Township Location: Intersection at Romeo Plank Road and 25 Mile Road Type of Work: Roundabout Estimated Cost: $1,380,000 Estimated Start Date: June 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020

Ryan Road, Shelby Township Location: Over Clinton River Type of Work: Deck Replacement Estimated Cost: $648,000 Estimated Start Date: June 2020 Estimated Finish Date: August 2020

Schoenherr Road, City of Sterling Heights Location: North of Plumbrook Drain to 1,200 feet North of Clinton River Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay with Bridge Work Estimated Cost: $5,738,000 Estimated Start Date: August 2020 Estimated Finish Date: November 2020

Utica Road, City of Sterling Heights Location: Schoenherr Road to Hayes Road Type of Work: Mill, Base Repair, Asphalt Overlay Estimated Cost: $2,070,000 Estimated Start Date: July 2020 Estimated Finish Date: September 2020

Concrete Pavement Preservation Program, Macomb County Location: Multiple locations Type of Work: Repairs on various roads within the county Estimated Cost: $2,750,000 Estimated Start Date: June 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020

Asphalt Pavement Preservation Program, Macomb County Location: Multiple locations Type of Work: Repairs on various roads within the county Estimated Cost: $4,779,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: September 2020

Subdivision Reconstruction Program, Macomb County Location: Multiple locations Type of Work: Rehabilitation on various residential streets within the county Estimated Cost: $5,038,000 Estimated Start Date: May 2020 Estimated Finish Date: October 2020



MCDR says of the 4,400 miles of roads within Macomb County, they are responsible for maintaining 1,773 miles of roadway and more than 1,100 miles of subdivision streets.