Water levels on lakes Erie, Huron, Michigan and St. Clair expected to stay high, rise toward peaks

DETROIT – Water levels on Lake Erie, Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake St. Clair broke records that were set in 1986 last month.

These levels are expected to stay high and rise toward their peaks. The peaks are expected in late spring or summer.

Water on the Great Lakes tends to rise in the spring.

“After a generally drier month of February, March brought a return to wetter conditions experienced across the Great Lakes basin,” said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office, Detroit District. “During this period of seasonal rise for the Great Lakes, near or above record high water levels will continue to cause impacts along the shoreline.”

Significant erosion is continuing in many areas as a result of water levels.

Water levels and other information about the lakes can be found here.