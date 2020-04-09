Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Wednesday night

DETROIT – The state announced Wednesday it is now reporting Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery numbers.

Here’s what happened Wednesday:

Michigan officials will now provide updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of recoveries will be updated weekly on Saturdays. The state will continue to provide daily confirmed case and death updates.

As of April 3, state officials say 56 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the “stay-at-home” order, originally slated to end on April 14, will be extended.

Whitmer told WOOD-TV that she will make an announcement with more details on Thursday. Local 4 has confirmed this with the governor’s office.

The Local 4 Defenders drone was up in he sky above Edgewood Country Club in Commerce Township around lunchtime Wednesday and it caught plenty of people hitting the greens -- enjoying the 18 hole course.

Michigan is expanding hours and staff to better handle demand for unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has extended call center hours by an hour every day 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and it remains open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday. Customers in the call center and online chat queues before closing time will have their calls or chats resolved that day.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 20,346 as of Wednesday, including 959 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 18,970 confirmed cases and 845 deaths Tuesday.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report more than 850 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, and there are fewer people in the hospital with the virus than a day ago.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, 853 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged -- an additional 75 patients since Tuesday morning.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.