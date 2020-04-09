Michigan Works! tapped to assist Michigan Unemployment Agency

DETROT – As unemployment insurance claims continue to flood the state’s system at a record rate, Michigan Works! is working with the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency to assist Michigan residents with questions about filing for unemployment.

For more information call 800-285-9675 or visit their website here.

New numbers released Thursday morning show a record-breaking 16.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the virus began.

RELATED: Unemployment problems: What’s being done to make the system work?

The numbers released by the Department of Labor show the largest string of job loses since 1948.

Luann Dunsford, Michigan Works! CEO, said the company’s service centers are fielding calls from Michigan residents seeking assistance.

“In its 33 years of existence, the Michigan Works! system has seen our state go through some economically devastating situations,” said Dunsford. “In good times, and in bad, Michigan Works! staff are always here to assist the residents of our state with their job search and training needs."

READ: How to: Applying for unemployment in Michigan