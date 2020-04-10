Armed men lock Boost Mobile clerk in bathroom during robbery in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two armed men robbed a Boost Mobile clerk, locked her in a bathroom, and stole cell phones and cash from the business on Tuesday in Chesterfield Township, police said.

Police said the men went into the store on 23 Mile Road and forced the clerk into the bathroom, where they took her money, cell phone and other personal belongings. They then took money from the cash register and cell phones from the store before fleeing.

One of the men, a 22-year-old from Detroit, was identified by authorities, located and arrested without incident. Police said he confessed to the crime.

Police are still looking for the second man.

Police said both men are believed to be connected to armed robberies of three other Boost Mobile locations in St. Clair County, Macomb County and Wayne County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. James Gates at 586-949-2450.