Brighton man sentenced to 5 1/2 to 10 years in prison for abusing girlfriend’s 1-year-old boy

Luke Sementelli threw baby on ground

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Luke Tobia Sementelli (WDIV)
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A Brighton man will spend 5 1/2 to 10 years in prison for abusing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child last year, officials said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Mother’s boyfriend charged after ‘vicious abuse’ sends boy to hospital

Luke Tobia Sementelli was sentenced Friday in connection with the abuse that left the infant in critical condition last July.

Officials said Semetelli threw the baby boy to the floor three times at Brighton Cove Apartments and shook the boy “feverishly.”

The injuries caused the baby to suffer from seizures. Officials said he had to be placed on a ventilator.

