LIST: Grocery store hours for Easter Sunday

DETROIT – Michigan grocery stores are closing or limiting their hours for customers on Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Related: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

We’ve compiled a list of popular grocery stores and their store hours for Easter Sunday:

Aldi

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Aldi’s website

Busch’s Fresh Food Market

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Busch’s website

Costco

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Costco’s website

Family Dollar

Store hours : 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Click here to visit Family Dollar’s website

Hollywood Markets

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Hollywood Markets’ website

Holiday Market

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Holiday Market’s website

Kroger

Store hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pharmacy hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fuel Center hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Click here to visit Kroger’s website

Meijer

Stores hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Meijer Express hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. with payment at the pump or window only after 5 p.m.

Click here to visit Meijer’s website

Nino Salvaggio

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Nino Salvaggio’s website

Plum Market

Store hours : 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Click here to visit Plum Market’s website

Sam’s Club

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Sam’s Club’s website

Target

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Target’s website

Trader Joe’s

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit the Trader Joe’s website

Walmart

Store hours : 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m

Click here to visit Walmart’s website

Western Market - Ferndale

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Western Market’s website

Westborn Market

Closed Easter Sunday

Click here to visit Westborn's website

Whole Foods Market