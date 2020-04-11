LIST: Grocery store hours for Easter Sunday
Stores closed, offer limited hours on Easter amid coronavirus pandemic
DETROIT – Michigan grocery stores are closing or limiting their hours for customers on Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
We’ve compiled a list of popular grocery stores and their store hours for Easter Sunday:
Aldi
- Closed Easter Sunday
Busch’s Fresh Food Market
- Closed Easter Sunday
Costco
- Closed Easter Sunday
Family Dollar
- Store hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Hollywood Markets
- Closed Easter Sunday
Holiday Market
- Closed Easter Sunday
Kroger
- Store hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Pharmacy hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fuel Center hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Meijer
- Stores hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Meijer Express hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. with payment at the pump or window only after 5 p.m.
Nino Salvaggio
- Closed Easter Sunday
Plum Market
- Store hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sam’s Club
- Closed Easter Sunday
Target
- Closed Easter Sunday
Trader Joe’s
- Closed Easter Sunday
Walmart
- Store hours: 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m
Western Market - Ferndale
- Closed Easter Sunday
Westborn Market
- Closed Easter Sunday
Whole Foods Market
- Store hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
