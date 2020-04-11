Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – The first coronavirus (COVID-19) patients arrived at the TCF Center in Detroit on Friday.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Rivergate Terrace Nursing Home in Riverview is a massive rehabilitation home that has become a COVID-19 hot spot.

Officials with the nursing home confirmed seven residents died from coronavirus, but management is accused of downplaying the true number is expected to be much higher.

Patients began arriving at the TCF Center in Detroit on Friday, as the convention center started its new role as a field hospital during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Medical staff are expected to care for hundreds at the center. Patients who are recovering will be transported there to make room for other patients who need more care at hospitals.

Michigan will open applications for unemployment benefits for self-employed, contractors and gig workers next week.

Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

Nearly all of the major health insurance companies in Michigan have agreed to waive costs -- including copays and deductibles -- for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and treatment.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services worked with insurance companies to waive the costs.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 22,783 as of Friday, including 1,281 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 21,504 confirmed cases and 1,076 deaths Thursday.

The Michigan History Center announced Friday that is collecting stories, objects and documents related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"There is no question that the coronavirus emergency that is so deeply affecting all our lives is a significant history-making time. That’s why the Michigan History Center is launching this collecting project now,” said Sandra Clark, the center director.

As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, 1,007 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged -- an additional 154 patients since Wednesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 743 on Wednesday to 696 on Friday.

In total, 6,698 people have tested negative, while 4,285 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

