45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Michigan woman charged with murder and child abuse following death of toddler she was babysitting

Child suffered multiple skull fractures

AP Wire Service, Associated Press

Tags: News, Michigan, Douglass Township, Western Michigan, Death, Deaths, Child Abuse, Murder, Charges, Babysitting
photo
(iStock/junial)

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 36-year-old western Michigan woman has been charged with murder and child abuse following the death of a toddler she was babysitting.

Kellie Barthel was arraigned Friday in Montcalm County District Court. Nearly 2-year-old Vayda Vasquez was found unresponsive March 2 in a Douglass Township home, northeast of Grand Rapids.

She had suffered multiple skull fractures and later was pronounced dead. Barthel was arrested Wednesday. The Associated Press was unable Friday night to determine if Barthel has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.