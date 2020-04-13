LIVE STREAM: Update on Michigan unemployment system, federal CARES Act

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio will provide an update Monday morning on the state’s implementation of the unemployment benefits outlined in the federal CARES Act for self-employed, gig, 1099-contract and low-wage workers.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8 a.m. Read more about it here.

The state has seen a record number of people file initial unemployment claims during the pandemic. The system has been under immense strain with people calling and flooding the website, causing outages to the online system.

