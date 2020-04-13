Live today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to offer update on COVID-19 response

The Michigan governor is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth Director Jeff Donofrio.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

On Sunday, Michigan reported an additional 645 COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths related to the virus. The state has a total 24,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,487 deaths.

Sunday’s total is the lowest one-day rise in cases since March 26. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Sunday that while a reduced number of COVID-19 cases are being reported, they cannot confirm that it represents a true decline in the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Last week Whitmer extended the state’s stay home order through the end of April. The order was originally slated to end April 14.

As of Sunday the coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 20,000. Nationwide, more than 500,000 people have tested positive.