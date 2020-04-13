Two more Metro Detroit based UAW members die from coronavirus

DETROIT – Two more United Automobile Workers members have died from complications related to the coronavirus, the union announced Monday.

According to UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg, the two UAW members that passed away include a member of Ford Local 182 who worked at the Ford Livonia Transmission Plant. Rothenberg says the union learned about the FCA worker’s death yesterday.

The second UAW member was a part of Fiat Chrysler Automotive Local 140 and died Sunday. That union member was employed at the FCA Warren Truck Assembly Plant.

“The UAW regrets to report on two more of our members who have succumbed to this national pandemic. Our thoughts are with our members families and coworkers at this time,” said Rothenberg.

