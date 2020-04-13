What it’s like to be a paramedic in the middle of a pandemic
DETROIT – They’re the people responding to the calls about coronavirus. They encounter and help patients at home, treat them and rush them to hospitals.
MORE: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 24,638; Death toll now at 1,487
Local 4 has an inside look at what it’s like to be a paramedic during a pandemic.
Medstar Emergency Medical Technicians are documenting their experiences, talking about what they see every day and how their jobs have changed.
You can watch the story in the video above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.