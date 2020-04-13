52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

What it’s like to be a paramedic in the middle of a pandemic

Hans Ihlenfeldt

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Michigan, Local, News, Pandemic, Local News, Medstar, Medstar Ambulance, First Responders, Community

DETROIT – They’re the people responding to the calls about coronavirus. They encounter and help patients at home, treat them and rush them to hospitals.

MORE: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 24,638; Death toll now at 1,487

Local 4 has an inside look at what it’s like to be a paramedic during a pandemic.

Medstar Emergency Medical Technicians are documenting their experiences, talking about what they see every day and how their jobs have changed.

You can watch the story in the video above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: