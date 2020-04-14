Amid the coronavirus pandemic, small losses mount for Metro Detroiters

Small losses matter. Let’s agree on that, even in the midst of a global pandemic causing relentless harm, there’s a space for mourning the loss of the seemingly small events of our daily lives. Trips, birthdays, dance classes, sports, a Pinewood Derby — no one thing a tragedy, but still a collective disappointment felt by nearly all.

We asked our Coronavirus Text Conversation members to share a loss, no matter how small, they’ve experienced during this difficult time. We received 125 responses ranging from true glimpses of life and death to smaller losses that still hurt. As one person replied, “It just sucks.”

Life Moments

“Let’s see where do we start. Can’t visit parents, a trip to Disney World, two plays, two baseball games, the kids’ school year, the kids’ prom, skating practice, theater practice, my sons 1st year away at college, 3 business trips, Kenny Cheney concert, dinner out with the family weekly. A large charity event, the NHL draft. Probably my retirement. Supporting many other local businesses. Those are the ones I can think of in a minute. You think that’s enough?”

“I have a senior at Troy High School. The list of what he’s had canceled include his senior spring break trip, forensics state competition, prom, graduation and all-night party.”

“After 19 years of being together and four children, we were finally going to be getting married in a very small beach wedding, just us and the kids today in Florida. Needless to say, it didn’t happen. I’m so sad I can’t even explain. We’re also in the middle of trying to get our house ready to sell, as well and planned on moving over summer while kids are on break. This has really messed things up for us in many ways.”

“While we are all grateful to be healthy and praying tirelessly for those who are not, we are saddened by the following loss. Our daughter will receive her Master’s in May from Roger Williams University. She has worked incredibly hard to achieve this and has received the No. 1 spot for her Ph.D. in her field. Sadly, we will not be able to celebrate and see her walk the stage to get her degree. Her move to Iowa State will have to be done with incredible calculations and the obvious risk. So, quietly, but together, our family of four will celebrate on a very minimum scale. It is certainly not the level of celebration that we were planning. -The Alfano Family”

“First time missing an in-person birthday celebration with my only child, now age 22.”

“I have a senior who didn't get to compete in his state swim meet because of this.”

“My daughter's dance team competitions. The girls have worked so hard and they don't get to perform.”

“Dress shopping for my best friend's wedding, my good friend's first baby shower.”

“Celebrating our 44th wedding anniversary on the 23rd in Frankenmuth at the Drury Inn.”

“Since the COVID-19, I am not able to adopt a dog. All of the animal adoption shelters are closed.”

Easter and Religious Services

“Baseball. My 10-year-old plays, my 15-year-old is a certified umpire and my husband coaches. We miss baseball, a lot. It also feels weird for it to be Holy Week for Easter and not to be doing our traditional egg hunts, making baskets and getting ready for our family gathering on Sunday after church.”

“All public Masses being canceled has been big for me, but I'm so glad that so many churches are live-streaming their services,” read another.

Personal Health

‘I have a uterine polyp which requires a repeat ultra-sound before surgical removal. I am 62 years old, which gives doctors concerns that the polyp could be cancerous. All testing/procedures of this nature have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.”

“Due to COVID-19 my family trip to Paradise Island in the Bahamas at the end of April was canceled, but you know that’s OK because my daughter who had Covid is going back to work Friday in the ICU. Her son, my grandson, is a medic on the United States ship Mercy and my 90-year-old father is getting over Covid, bless his heart, so I can’t really complain about what was canceled. It’s a shame I can’t see my family under the circumstances. … I can’t do anything for them as I am shut in my house since I am a cancer patient.”

“I know this might seem small and not very significant, but usually I get my nails done every month or so, but they put this hombre they call it and my nails are growing out, and they hurt and I don't know how to get this hombre off.”

Work Life

“I'm a small business tour owner/operator. My biggest clients are school trips. I had eight leads cancel and one booking forced to cancel. People are unsure about tourism education. I understand, a lot of people visiting high traffic areas often is not a good idea when battling a global virus! I'm afraid of how my business can move forward and paying the business property taxes.”

“My ability to work as a nurse — 68 years old and underlying respiratory disease, asthma. I've been on FMLA until this quiets down downtown.”

“My group fitness instructor exam has been canceled twice, and the Zumba class I teach.”

“Dog shows are canceled. I have been showing dogs for 18 years. It’s sad. AKC, the American Kennel Club, had to do a massive layoff. It’s all so sad.”

Performances

“An annual choir concert, ‘Acappella for Autism,’ through Chippewa Valley High School Choirs, was canceled. This concert raises money for various programs that help people with autism, as well as spreads awareness within the community. Our entire program is devastated that we can’t perform this year, and although we understand that we have to stay home and protect others from this virus, it still hurts a little.”

“The run of Dear Evan Hansen was canceled at the Fisher Theatre, which was an event I have been looking forward to for a while. My sister had to cancel her trip to Iceland that she and a friend had planned for the end of April, so that was a pretty big disappointment for her.”

“Missing a concert with my teenage boy band, The Bay City Rollers. Missing Monday evenings with my BFF. Thankfully I am healthy.”

“Well, I am a part of two nonprofit Ghostbusters Cosplay groups, (Detroit and Ypsilanti) that go around and do meet and greets, parades, conventions, parties, and promotional events for the communities we are a part of. We normally have two events at least each weekend, but now that everything is canceled, we have to cancel too. Which is hard as we love helping charity events for causes to help raise funds and awareness for things like MS, Cancer programs, and the ChadTough Foundation. We all definitely miss making people smile. Other than that, my job has me on layoff and my bass guitar lessons I get still happen, but we have the lesson over Google Hangouts.”

Travel

“My baseball trip to Arizona. I usually go with a group of friends every year. We have been going for 22 years.”

“Three family birthday parties, a spring break trip to Grand Cayman, elementary Science Olympiad competition, lots of work trips.”

Trust

“I no longer want to go into the City of Detroit, which I love. I work for DPSCD and I used to live there. The numbers for the virus are just too high.”

“Trust and peace have been canceled.”

