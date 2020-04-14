Flint man accused of swallowing shell casing after killing mother, police say

FLINT, Mich. – Police charged a Flint man with murdering his mother after the shell casing allegedly used in the crime passed through his digestive system in jail, according to authorities.

Police were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Cherokee Avenue in Flint, officials said.

Officers said they found Sheletha Furleases Graves, 51, on the living room couch with a gunshot wound to the head.

Graves’ two adult sons were taken into custody, including Chavez Lawon Wyatt, 27, of Flint.

On Easter morning, a spent shell casing passed through Wyatt’s digestive system at the Genesee County Jail, according to officials.

Wyatt was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing police and three felony firearm violations.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 67th District Court, and a probably cause conference will be scheduled.