GFL to continue yard waste collection in Metro Detroit days after announcing suspension due to COVID-19
Service to resume Tuesday
DETROIT – Green For Life (GFL) Environmental waste services announced Monday it will pick up yard waste in Metro Detroit, days after saying the service would be suspended.
The suspension was supposed to begin Monday, but the company said it will be picking up the waste beginning Tuesday.
GFL said there may be some delays, but residents are asked to put their yard waste at the curb as they normally would.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.