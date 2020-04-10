GFL is suspending all yard waste collection amid COVID-19 pandemic

LIVONIA, Mich. – Green For Life (GFL) Environmental waste services is suspending all yard waste collection effective April 13.

GLF said its priority during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is essential waste collection. The company said the temporary measure to suspend yard waste collection will allow it to free up personnel and equipment to keep up with the increasing amount of residential solid waste that is being generated at this time.

The suspension of yard waste collection is indefinite amid the virus outbreak. Meanwhile, GFL will continue to collect garbage.

“Our first priority is to make sure we have capacity available to perform the essential services of municipal solid waste and recycling collection and disposal," reads a statement from the company. "Please rest assured that regular service will resume when it is safe for us to do so. At the current time, our curbside garbage and recycling collection services have not been severely impacted, and are largely running as normal. If this changes, we will be in touch. Please continue to ensure that your container is placed at the curb, at least four feet from any obstacles, by 7 a.m. on your regular scheduled collection day.”

GFL serves the following Metro Detroit communities: