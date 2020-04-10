GFL is suspending all yard waste collection amid COVID-19 pandemic
LIVONIA, Mich. – Green For Life (GFL) Environmental waste services is suspending all yard waste collection effective April 13.
GLF said its priority during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is essential waste collection. The company said the temporary measure to suspend yard waste collection will allow it to free up personnel and equipment to keep up with the increasing amount of residential solid waste that is being generated at this time.
The suspension of yard waste collection is indefinite amid the virus outbreak. Meanwhile, GFL will continue to collect garbage.
“Our first priority is to make sure we have capacity available to perform the essential services of municipal solid waste and recycling collection and disposal," reads a statement from the company. "Please rest assured that regular service will resume when it is safe for us to do so. At the current time, our curbside garbage and recycling collection services have not been severely impacted, and are largely running as normal. If this changes, we will be in touch. Please continue to ensure that your container is placed at the curb, at least four feet from any obstacles, by 7 a.m. on your regular scheduled collection day.”
GFL serves the following Metro Detroit communities:
- Bloomfield Hills
- Bloomfield Township
- Canton Township
- Center Line
- Chesterfield Township
- Clinton Township
- Commerce Township
- Dearborn
- Dearborn Heights
- Detroit
- Eastpointe
- Ecorse
- Flat Rock
- Franklin Village
- Fraser
- Garden City
- Gibraltar
- Grosse Pointe
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Grosse Pointe Woods
- Harper Woods
- Harrison Township
- Hazel Park
- Highland Park
- Highland Township
- Inkster
- Keego Harbor
- Lake Orion Village
- Lincoln Park
- Livonia
- Macomb Township
- Madison Heights
- Melvindale
- Milford Township
- Milford Village
- Mount Clemens
- Northville Township
- New Haven Village
- Orchard Lake
- Orion Township
- Oxford Village
- Plymouth Township
- Ray Township
- Redford Township
- Richmond Township
- River Rouge
- Rochester
- Rochester Hills
- Romeo Village
- Roseville
- Royal Oak
- Royal Oak Township
- Sault Saint Marie City
- St. Clair Shores
- Shelby Township
- Southfield
- Southgate
- South Lyon
- Sterling Heights
- Sylvan Lake
- Walled Lake
- Taylor
- Washington Township
- Waterford Township
- West Bloomfield Township
- Woodhaven
- White Lake Township
- Wolverine Lake Village
