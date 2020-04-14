Officials: Metro Detroit car wash continues to operate after receiving 4 tickets for stay-at-home order violation

DETROIT – A car wash with several locations in Metro Detroit was issued a cease and desist order Tuesday for continuing to operate despite Michigan’s stay-at-home order, officials said.

Three of the Fast Splash Car Wash locations have been ticketed four times for violating the order.

READ: What happens if you violate Michigan’s stay-at-home order?

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, employees at multiple locations tried to mislead police by saying another officer said the business could stay open, which was not true.

Officials say police spoke with the business’ owner, Ali Sobh, and told him the nonessential business could not stay open.

“The State has provided clear guidance that the operations of this type of business are ‘not necessary to sustain or protect life’ as noted in the Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order,” Nessel said. “People continue to die each day from COVID-19, and we all must stay the course and comply with the order to protect as many lives as possible. I know Prosecutor (Kim) Worthy shares my feelings that anyone recklessly disobeying the executive orders and authorities enforcing them, will face consequences.”

