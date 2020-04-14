Troy Board of Education, Education Association reach contract agreement

TROY, Mich. – A contract agreement has been reached between the Troy School District and the Troy Education Association, according to the district.

“The agreement provides a mixture of on-schedule and one-time money and recognizes the extraordinary efforts of our teachers to provide extended learning opportunities for our students during the COVID-19 school closures,” according to a release from the district.

The agreement provides short-term organization stability to the district amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It was approved on Tuesday. The Troy Education Association ratified the agreement earlier in the month.

The contract also aligns with the Board’s goal of career advancement for employees and ensures that our entry level teacher salary is situated at the top of the county, allowing us to recruit top tier teachers.

