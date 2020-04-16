Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs EO to protect people working, living in long-term care facilities

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-50 to establish procedures in long-term care facilities to protect the health and safety of both their employees and residents.

At many of Michigan’s long-term care facilities residents and employees live and work in confined spaces. There is also a lack of personal protective equipment. A positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test can threaten the safety of the entire facility.

"The spread of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on residents and employees at Michigan’s long-term care facilities,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I am taking action to implement policies that will protect the most people we can in those facilities. I know this is a hard time for Michigan’s elderly residents, their families, and the hardworking staff who work with them every day. I will continue to do everything in my power to protect Michiganders everywhere from the spread of this virus. We will get through this together.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will work with long-term care facilities across the state to establish COVID-19 designated regional hubs. The hubs are meant to provide higher levels of care and services to treat patients with increased needs.

If a resident has coronavirus symptoms a long-term care facility will be required to tell both employees and residents. The order also requires nursing homes to have separate units for residents who test positive or have symptoms.

“The residents and dedicated employees at our long-term care facilities are some of the most vulnerable people when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, and we must do everything we can to protect them,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “This executive order will help ensure that our long-term care facilities are using best practices to keep their residents and employees safe.”

Executive order 2020-50 also protects residents from being evicted and protects employees from retaliation for staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to mitigate the risk of infecting others under Executive Order 2020-36.

