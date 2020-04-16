Oakland County launches first drive-up COVID-19 testing site

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County is opening its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Thursday at the county’s main campus in Pontiac.

Testing will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday for first responders, essential or critical infrastructure employees, adults age 65 or older, those with underlying conditions and residents of Pontiac.

The tests are by appointment-only and made through the Health Division’s Nurse on Call hotline, 800-848-5533. It is expected the Health Division will perform between 50-100 tests on Thursday and Friday.

The number will increase to 250 tests Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where to go: Oakland County Complex, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Pontiac. Drive-thru testing will take place in the parking lot behind the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office, Building 28E, on County Center Drive E. (Please see attached map for exact location.)

More information: www.oakgov.com

