$2,500 reward offered for information after man beaten, struck by car in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest after a man was killed Thursday in Warren.

According to authorities, a man was walking on Cyman Avenue, north of Toepfer Road, just before 10 p.m. when a white Ford Crown Victoria drove north on Cyman at a high rate of speed. The walking man threw his arms up and motioned to the speeding Ford to slow down as it passed him. Police said the vehicle turned around and drove back to the man.

Authorities said a passenger exited the Ford and began repeatedly punching him before getting back into the vehicle, which struck the man in the road, who died at a hospital.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. All rewards are paid anonymously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up