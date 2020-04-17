Beaumont Health alerts patients that unauthorized third-party accessed emails containing personal information

DETROIT – Beaumont Health said an unauthorized third-party accessed some employee accounts that contained patients’ personal information last year.

The health system notified patients of the breach Friday.

Officials said it was noticed on March 29 that one or more of the email accounts accessed between May 23, 2019 to June 3, 2019 contained personal information, but an investigation was unable to determine definitively if any information was acquired by the unauthorized third-party.

According to Beaumont, this impacted about 112,000 people. The emails that were accessed contained personal information such as name, date of birth, diagnosis, diagnosis code, procedure, treatment location, treatment type, prescription information, Beaumont patient account number, and Beaumont medical record number.

Also, a limited number of individuals’ Social Security numbers, financial account information, health insurance information, and driver’s license or state identification numbers were in the emails.

Beaumont says it has no knowledge of any inappropriate or misuse of any data. Beaumont’s electronic medical record system was not impacted by this incident and remains secure. The health system said it notified patients who may have been affected “out of an abundance of caution.”

Notified patients should monitor insurance statements for any transactions related to care or services that have not actually been received, Beaumont said.

A phone number has been dedicated to patients who may have been impacted. If you have questions or need to know if you were part of the breach, call 888-921-0518. The response line is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Beaumont says it has implemented additional technical safeguards and is providing more training to Beaumont employees on identification and handling of malicious emails.