Detroit radio, TV personality Robin Seymour dies at 94

DETROIT – Detroit radio and television personality Robin Seymour has died at 94.

He was known for “Swingin’ Time with Robin Seymour," a show similar to “American Bandstand.”

Seymour featured many local artists on the show, including Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes, Ted Nugent, Glen Frey and Bob Seger.

Additionally, he hosted the television show “Teen Town.” Seymour was also a radio personality on WKMH.

Seymour was living in San Antonio, Texas at the time of his death, but he had returned to Detroit multiple times to attend radio events.