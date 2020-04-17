Henry Ford Health: 1,357 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,357 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 591 others remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, an additional 40 patients have been released since Thursday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 617 on Friday to 591 on Friday.

In total, 8,817 people have tested negative, while 5,266 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of nine days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 12 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.