Henry Ford Health: 1,317 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,317 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 617 others remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, an additional 43 patients have been released since Wednesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 629 on Friday to 617 on Wednesday.

In total, 8,491 people have tested negative, while 5,158 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 7.18 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 6.54 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.