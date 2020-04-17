Justin Verlander, Kate Upton help organize donations for Detroit first responders amid COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – Major League Baseball star Justin Verlander and his wife, actress and model Kate Upton, worked to support Detroit’s first responders through donations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“With such deep ties to this amazing and resilient city we wanted to focus our efforts on supporting both the community and first responders,” Verlander said in an Instagram post.

READ: Gov. Whitmer says she will provide more details about plan to reopen Michigan economy next week

They collaborated with Bella+Canvas to send 25,000 mask to the Detroit Police Department. The masks will be distributed among their officers. They are also stocking each patrol car with masks and distributing them to people and communities in need.

Ford, through Ford Fund, is donating face shields for every police officer, paramedic and firefighter in Detroit, according to Verlander.

“This is such an important and extra layer of protection while helping many who are sick and needing their assistance," Verlander said.

Police expressed a need for touchless thermometers. Verlander said Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong and the nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission were able to fill that need.

The couple also said they are donating to Feed The Frontlines Detroit, which is working with local restaurants to deliver meals to healthcare workers and first responders.

“This is a wonderful initiative to support both the local restaurant industry and many who are on the front lines every day,” he said.