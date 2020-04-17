Justin Verlander, Kate Upton help organize donations for Detroit first responders amid COVID-19 outbreak
DETROIT – Major League Baseball star Justin Verlander and his wife, actress and model Kate Upton, worked to support Detroit’s first responders through donations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
“With such deep ties to this amazing and resilient city we wanted to focus our efforts on supporting both the community and first responders,” Verlander said in an Instagram post.
READ: Gov. Whitmer says she will provide more details about plan to reopen Michigan economy next week
They collaborated with Bella+Canvas to send 25,000 mask to the Detroit Police Department. The masks will be distributed among their officers. They are also stocking each patrol car with masks and distributing them to people and communities in need.
Ford, through Ford Fund, is donating face shields for every police officer, paramedic and firefighter in Detroit, according to Verlander.
“This is such an important and extra layer of protection while helping many who are sick and needing their assistance," Verlander said.
Police expressed a need for touchless thermometers. Verlander said Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong and the nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission were able to fill that need.
The couple also said they are donating to Feed The Frontlines Detroit, which is working with local restaurants to deliver meals to healthcare workers and first responders.
“This is a wonderful initiative to support both the local restaurant industry and many who are on the front lines every day,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
@kateupton and I have been following the #COVID19 spread in Michigan and are heartbroken for Detroit, a city so close to our hearts. With such deep ties to this amazing and resilient city we wanted to focus our efforts on supporting both the community and first responders. We’ve especially seen the impact on the Detroit Police Department and reached out to learn how we could help. Together we quickly identified their areas of need and are so grateful for several collaborations and extremely generous organizations that rushed to support: . Through a partnership with @bellacanvas, we are sending 25,000 masks to @detroit_police to be distributed among their officers. They are also stocking each patrol car with masks and distributing them to people and communities in need. . @ford through @fordfund is donating face shields for every single police officer, paramedic and fire fighter in Detroit! This is such an important and extra layer of protection while helping many who are sick and needing their assistance. . Also, in order to help slow the spread, the Detroit Police Dept. has instituted strict safety measures such as temperature checks for all staff members. They expressed a need for touchless thermometers and through a donation to and an incredible effort by @bethennyfrankel ‘s #bstrong and @globalempowermentmission they were able to help fill that deficit. . Lastly, getting food safely to those on the front lines is a major initiative, and we are donating to @feedthefrontlinesdetroit. They are working with local restaurants to deliver meals to healthcare workers and first responders. This is a wonderful initiative to support both the local restaurant industry and many who are on the front lines every day. . We’ve included more information and links to these inspiring organizations in our stories. Thank you to all who pulled together to help make an impact in #Detroit. Please stay safe and to all those working to help and heal our communities, thank you for all you do! #staysafe #stayhome #savelives #bellacanvas #fordfund #feedthefrontlinesdetroit
Click here to read more
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.