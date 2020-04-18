Family, friends find way to help couple celebrate wedding despite coronavirus

MACOMB, Mich. – Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak many couples everywhere are going through the nightmare of rescheduling their wedding.

Imagine trying to find a new date for the church, for the photographer, for the band. The other option couples have are to not reschedule.

Local 4 spoke with a couple on Friday whose big day wasn’t how they dreamed, but ended up being more memorable than they ever imagined.

Originally, 500 people were supposed to be at the St. George Chaldean Church for a wedding. Despite coronavirus the wedding went off without a hitch and the couple’s friends and family still found a way to get involved.

A Kroger parking lot in Macomb was a staging point. Family and friends of Myrna and Michael were getting ready to drive by the wedding reception a few miles down the road.

The bridge will get a chance to dance with her father and the 500 guests will be able to see it -- but not until September. The couple has rescheduled the reception for then.

