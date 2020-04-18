Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring Sunday Showers

DETROIT – Abundant sunshine and breezy southwest winds pushed afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Although this is still below today’s average high of 60 degrees (15.5 degrees Celsius), we’ll certainly take it based upon the forgettable week of April weather we just came out of.

Skies will be mostly clear for most of the night, but clouds will increase late at night. Lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

The encouraging thing about Sunday is that this afternoon’s computer models are not only accelerating the approaching cold front, but also diminishing the amount of moisture associated with it. Yes, we’ll still get some showers, but they will be light, and possibly just scattered as well.

The showers should develop north of Eight Mile between 6 and 10 a.m., and progress southward from there. So, showers will end earlier to the north and later to the south -- with all rain gone from our South Zone probably by 5 p.m. So, if you are thinking about grilling Sunday late afternoon, I think those plans will remain intact! Monitor the rain’s progression on the free Local4casters app -- it’s like having your own personal radar on your cell phone.

Highs Sunday will reach the mid 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius), with southwest winds shifting to the west behind the front, at 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny through about mid-afternoon Monday, then clouds increase. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

The Work Week

Showers are likely Monday night ahead of the next cold front. Lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering showers first thing Tuesday morning should end, with skies becoming at least partly cloudy during the afternoon.

It’ll be a breezy, cold day, as the Monday night cold front is a strong one…temperatures will not climb out of the 40s (9 degrees Celsius

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

The forecast for Thursday through next weekend remains low confidence. Right now, it appears that we have shower chances Thursday through possibly Saturday (but it won’t rain 100% of the time), with highs generally around 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

The long range models have been completely flip-flopping on next weekend’s weather. Yesterday, the models had Saturday wet and Sunday dry. This morning’s models had the opposite. Now, this afternoon’s models have reversed that again -- back to shower chances Saturday and a dry Sunday. It’ll probably be a few days before we can get more confident about the details -- stay tuned.