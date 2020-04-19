Local nonprofit addresses hunger amid coronavirus pandemic

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – When a million Michiganders suddenly lost their jobs because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many turned to food banks for the first time.

In response to the crisis, Oakland County charity Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW) has switched gears to help families put food on the table.

DRAW officials say their warehouse has been operating as a food distribution center for the last month. The nonprofit is collecting pallets of food through donations and providing them to local distribution centers.

Greg Martin, Executive Director at DRAW, says he believes the group has helped provide food to about 10,000 families.

In an effort to further help residents in Oakland County, DRAW has joined a coalition with over 50 organizations to connect people to resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To donate, visit DRAW’s website here.

To volunteer, visit the coalition’s website here.