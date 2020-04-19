Oakland County family creates marathon for runner after Kalamazoo Marathon canceled

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Jenny Silva has been training to run the Kalamazoo Marathon since September and when it got canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak -- her family went to work on finding a replacement.

Updated April 18 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 30,791; Death toll now at 2,308 with 3,237 recoveries reported

They created their own route through Royal Oak and Ferndale and cheered for her along the way Saturday.

Silva said finishing a marathon was a goal of hers for a long time.

“I’m tired,” Silva said. “But I feel amazing.”

Her fiance came up with the plan so SIlva could still complete her first 26.2 mile race.

“My wonderful fiance came up with a running for social distance marathon," Silva said.

Her friends and family cheered her on with hand-made signs during the entire race -- from a safe distance.

Even though she was the only runner out there, surrounded by so much love and friendship, she didn’t feel alone.

The next Kalamazoo Marathon will take place May 2, 2021.

You can watch Sandra Ali’s full story above.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):