Metro Detroit head shaving fundraiser raises $20,000 for Gleaners food bank

DETROIT – Three friends in Metro Detroit had an idea to help raise some money for Gleaners Community Food Bank, and the idea took off more than they expected.

Many people are stepping up to help in a lot of different ways during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Jeff Reider, Jean Yamamoto and Linda Seley set an ambitious goal: If they raised $5,000 they would all shave their heads.

Their fundraiser ultimately raised $20,000 and led to a socially distanced backyard head shaving party.

The trio said this is a time of great need for the community, and Gleaners can reach out to even more people thanks to their donation.

