Police investigating fatal multiple-vehicle collision on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Sunday on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the collision happened near the intersection of Lyndon Street and Outer Drive. A 34-year-old man was driving a Lincoln Continental westbound on Lyndon Street and struck a Kia Optima driving northbound on Outer Drive. The impact caused the vehicles to collide with a Buick, whose driver was taken to a hospital. He is in temporary serious condition.

Witnesses said the drive of the Lincoln ran a red light.

Police said the collision caused the Kia to ignite into flames. Police said two men inside the Kia have died and a 14-year-old girl -- who was a passenger -- was rushed to a hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver of the Lincoln remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.