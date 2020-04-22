Food 4 Frontline delivers thousands of meals to local hospitals

Here at Local 4 we’ve been doing our best to support and encourage frontline and essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis. One such effort is our Food 4 Frontline program where people in our community have made generous donations that already total more than $170,000. And thanks to that outpouring, thousands of meals have been delivered to local healthcare workers.

In the last few weeks we’ve been coordinating between hospitals and our food partners in order to feed workers who sometimes don’t even think about their own meals while they’re risking their lives for others.

Ascension St. John Hospital staff with Food4Frontline delivery from Roman Village (WDIV)

We’re sending food to more than 15 different hospitals. Our Food Partners have delivered 3,000 meals and have thousands more set to go in the coming weeks. Not to mention coffee twice a day to workers at the TCF Center. We’re also planning meal donations for Detroit postal workers to be delivered soon.

Thanks to our Food Partners: Andiamo, Tubby’s, Antonio’s, Big Boy, Roman Village, Zingerman’s Deli, Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Miss Kim, Mario’s Italian, Slows, Village Market, Detroit Bold Coffee Co. and Olga’s -- for being so flexible and ready to accommodate any need that the hospital workers may have!

Olga's Food 4 Frontline delivery to Beaumont Royal Oak (WDIV)

Want to help us feed local frontline workers? DONATE HERE.

RELATED: See the faces of frontline and essential workers at ClickOnDetroit.com/Frontline.