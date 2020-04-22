Henry Ford Health: 1,514 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,514 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 532 others remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, an additional 42 patients have been released since Tuesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 549 on Tuesday to 532 on Wednesday.

In total, 10,182 people have tested negative, while 5,723 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 10.14 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 8.79 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.