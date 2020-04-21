Henry Ford Health: 1,472 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,472 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 549 others remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, an additional 30 patients have been released since Monday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 555 on Monday to 549 on Tuesday.

In total, 9,491 people have tested negative, while 5,484 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 9.82 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 6.76 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.