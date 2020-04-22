Michigan woman returns home after being quarantined on cruise ship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Glory Wesseldyk, a 20-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, returned home to Michigan after being quarantined on a cruise ship.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kalamazoo woman quarantined on cruise ship, unsure when she can return

She said no one onboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19, but its occupants were quarantined for more than a month.

“We’ve just been floating around the Bahamas for the past 40 some days,” Wesseldyk said at the time. “I think the last time I touched land was March 9.”

Her family worked with the U.S. State Department and Michigan Rep. Fred Upton to bring Wesseldyk back home.

“When Glory Wesseldyk‘s family reached out to us on Saturday about this case, it was all hands on deck. We immediately began working with my colleagues Mario Diaz-Balart and Ted Deutch, the White House, Customs and Border Patrol officials, the U.S. Coast Guard, federal agencies, and officials in Florida to assist Glory," Upton said. "I spoke with Glory and her family, and we are all so glad that she is on firm ground and homeward bound, soon to be reunited with her Southwest Michigan friends and family.”

Wesseldyk’s parents drove to Florida, where the ship docked Monday, to pick her up when she was released.

A post on Wesseldyk’s social media Tuesday indicated she had crossed the state line and has returned home to Michigan.