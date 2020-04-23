Henry Ford Health: 1,552 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,552 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 490 others remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, an additional 38 patients have been released since Wednesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 532 on Wednesday to 490 on Thursday.

In total, 10,713 people have tested negative, while 5,838 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 9.76 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 11.26 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.