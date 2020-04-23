43ºF

Kroger Pickup to accept SNAP benefits amid pandemic

Michigan customers can use benefits to order groceries

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Kroger Family of Companies announced Thursday that its Michigan Kroger Pickup services will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kroger Pickup is a service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up curbside at their Kroger store for minimal human contact.

