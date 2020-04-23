Kroger Pickup to accept SNAP benefits amid pandemic

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kroger Family of Companies announced Thursday that its Michigan Kroger Pickup services will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kroger Pickup is a service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up curbside at their Kroger store for minimal human contact.

