Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Wednesday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is considering extending the state’s stay-at-home order, but those details still are unclear as of Wednesday.

Here’s what happened Wednesday:

Henry Ford Health System announced Wednesday that it would be laying off about 2,800 workers temporarily due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while executives will donate a percentage of their salary to help workers.

These furloughed employees work at the health system’s six hospitals. Officials said they are not directly involved in patient care and work in areas where workloads have been drastically reduced or where operations have been temporarily closed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, updating residents on the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Despite the increase, Michigan’s chief health officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the rate of growth is continuing to slow, the rate of critical illness is dropping, and testing is increasing.

Whitmer said the state is increasing testing capacity, with new sites opening across the area this week.

Michiganders have a lot of questions about unemployment after coronavirus (COVID-19) left many people without work.

The system has been overwhelmed and crashing as the unemployment agency adds more employees and does upgrades online in an attempt to help everyone.

Help Me Hank brought the questions he most frequently receives about unemployment benefits to Steve Gray, who works with the agency.

Read his answers here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 33,966 as of Wednesday, including 2,813 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 32,967 confirmed cases and 2,700 deaths Tuesday.

The official recovery total is 3,237.

Founders Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it will lay off 163 workers in Michigan due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Founders officials said the mass layoff is intended to last less than six months, but due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the layoff is considered “indefinite.”

The city of Wayne released a statement Wednesday that refutes claims that it approved a temporary morgue at Beaumont Hospital in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Health Department inspectors, along with Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, found the temporary morgue with about 50 bodies in it while visiting the hospital Tuesday.

READ: Investigation into makeshift morgue at Beaumont Wayne reveals 50 bodies in vacant building

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said 177 employees have coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Wednesday.

Additionally, 13 inmates at the Wayne County Jail have tested positive. They have all been isolated, officials said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and 19 other AGs sent a letter Wednesday urging the Food and Drug Administration to further ease restrictions on blood donors in the LGBTQ community during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There has been a shortage of blood during the virus outbreak and organizations have been requesting people donate if they are able.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.