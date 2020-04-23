Michigan nursing homes unprepared for COVID-19 outbreak, officials say

DETROIT – Experts are drawing attention to nursing homes as potential coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspots as the pandemic evolves.

Just as other hospitals and medical centers around the state, nursing home workers are experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Andrea Acevedo, President of SEIU Healthcare Michigan, says workers are reusing masks for up to seven days, when they should be disposed of after one use.

As the problem worsens, SEIU officials have been delivering gloves and masks to employees at nursing homes. Acevedo says the union, which represents more than 5,000 nursing home workers, has donated 10,000 masks and 10,000 gloves to southeast Detroit nursing homes amid the shortages.

However, according to Acevedo, the real concern is the reporting of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes -- or the lack thereof.

Acevedo tells Local 4 Defenders that she believes some nursing homes are choosing not to report COVID-19 cases to their employees or the public, putting everyone in danger. She also says workers might be unknowingly exposed to the virus and continue working for days before they are notified of the threat by the health department.

Acevedo says that Detroit’s initiative to test all nursing home staff and residents for COVID-19 is commendable; however the results may only further prove that facilities across the state are not prepared with enough PPE.

SEIU believes providing PPE should be a priority, and COVID-19 testing and treatment costs for employees should be paid for by the employer.

As the outbreak threatens vulnerable nursing homes, Acevedo says levels of anxiety and depression among nursing home workers are skyrocketing. She is glad that the state is now demanding nursing homes to report their COVID-19 cases, so workers and residents can stay informed and safe amid the pandemic.

