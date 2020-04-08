Detroit nursing home residents, staff to be tested for COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday that all nursing home seniors and staff in the city will be tested for COVID-19.

In the press conference, Duggan announced 12 deaths within Detroit nursing homes related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, with 14 nursing homes reporting some rate of infection.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Detroit nursing homes, the city will conduct 15-minute COVID-19 tests for all staff and senior residents.

This news comes after the city received the equipment for the 15-minute testing last week, also known as Abbott ID NOW machines. The city is establishing accelerated testing sites, including at the State Fairgrounds.

Nursing home staff members will be able to visit an accelerated testing site to get tested for COVID-19.

Seniors at Detroit nursing homes will get tested at their residence starting Wednesday. Wayne State medical students will visit one nursing home per day, collecting samples during the day and running tests after hours.

There are 27 nursing homes in Detroit and the testing will begin at the locations most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Duggan.

