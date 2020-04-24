Here’s how you can get Girl Scout cookies delivered to your house

DETROIT – Girl Scouts may not be at stores right now, but that doesn’t mean you have to go without their cookies.

During the coronavirus pandemic, you can get Girl Scout cookies delivered to your door through the new virtual cookie booth initiative.

Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Dosidos, Tagalongs Lemon Ups are available for $5 a box, and two specialty cookies -- S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-Tastic -- are available for $6 a box.

To order cookies, email gshom@gshom.org or call 1-800-497-2688.

Boxes can also be purchased to be donated to health care workers and other people on the frontlines during the pandemic.

Workers at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor recently received 75 cases of donated cookies.