Women show support for Michigan Gov. Whitmer on social media

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been met with criticism from some and vocal support from others.

MORE: New poll shows how Michiganders feel about coronavirus measures, economy, Whitmer approval

On social media this week, men and women have shared posts using the hashtag #MIWhitmersWomen to show support for the governor amid the pandemic.

Along with the messages of support are photos of women posing as Rosie the Riveter -- a cultural icon for women during the World War II era.

I am a #MIWhitmersWomen and have @GovWhitmer back! We will defeat COVID19 and keep our families safe. @SWIMIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam @maddow @CNN Posted by Audrey E. Smith on Monday, April 20, 2020

People from around the country have shared the hashtag to support the governor and her response to the pandemic.

I am proud to stand with @GovWhitmer, and every other strong woman who refuses to back down from doing what is right!



From Denver, CO, today I am one of #MIWhitmersWomen! #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/1j8JR5WxBK — Rae Wall 🌊 (@Pixie_Ray) April 20, 2020

I grew up in MI, I now live on the other side of the lake in IL and I definitely support #thatwomaninmichigan Stay safe and strong everyone! Artwork courtesy of my 13 year old amazing daughter #MIWhitmersWomen pic.twitter.com/rsR42oAQhC — TeeKaye Cottontail says "Stay Home!"✍🏻 (@bee_n_dashmama) April 20, 2020

The support comes right before Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order on Friday. After garnering criticism for a “strict” stay-at-home order, Whitmer loosened some restrictions to allow certain businesses and activities to resume under social distancing guidelines.

Whitmer told the Associated Press that “Michigan’s COVID-19 experience was tougher than just about any other state."

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, there are 36,641 COVID-19 cases and 3,085 deaths in the state of Michigan.

READ MORE: