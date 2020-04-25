55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Women show support for Michigan Gov. Whitmer on social media

Hashtag #MIWhitmersWomen circulating in support of the governor’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, MIWhitmersWomen, Hashtag, Social Media, Local, News, Coronavirus Response
In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells Michigan residents to stay at home, in her most sweeping order of the coronavirus crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020 in Lansing, Mich. The governor warned that a million people could need hospital beds if they keep mixing with each other and spreading the illness. Whitmer talked about dire results akin to those seen in Italy if people don't follow her order. (Julia Pickett/Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells Michigan residents to stay at home, in her most sweeping order of the coronavirus crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020 in Lansing, Mich. The governor warned that a million people could need hospital beds if they keep mixing with each other and spreading the illness. Whitmer talked about dire results akin to those seen in Italy if people don't follow her order. (Julia Pickett/Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been met with criticism from some and vocal support from others.

MORE: New poll shows how Michiganders feel about coronavirus measures, economy, Whitmer approval

On social media this week, men and women have shared posts using the hashtag #MIWhitmersWomen to show support for the governor amid the pandemic.

Along with the messages of support are photos of women posing as Rosie the Riveter -- a cultural icon for women during the World War II era.

I am a #MIWhitmersWomen and have @GovWhitmer back! We will defeat COVID19 and keep our families safe. @SWIMIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam @maddow @CNN

Posted by Audrey E. Smith on Monday, April 20, 2020

People from around the country have shared the hashtag to support the governor and her response to the pandemic.

The support comes right before Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order on Friday. After garnering criticism for a “strict” stay-at-home order, Whitmer loosened some restrictions to allow certain businesses and activities to resume under social distancing guidelines.

Whitmer told the Associated Press that “Michigan’s COVID-19 experience was tougher than just about any other state."

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, there are 36,641 COVID-19 cases and 3,085 deaths in the state of Michigan.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: