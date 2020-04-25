Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – Michigan’s stay-at-home order has been extended until May 15.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order while loosening some restrictions on the state’s businesses.

The stay-at-home order, issued to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), has been extended through May 15. It was previously in effect through the end of April.

Whitmer has lifted restrictions so some businesses linked to outdoor activities can reopen, such as golf and motorized boating. Read more here.

Michigan residents are now required to wear masks in public places, such as grocery stores, under the governor’s revised stay-at-home order.

This new order only applies to people who can medically tolerate wearing a mask, officials said.

Whitmer blasted the House and Senate for meeting Friday, while the stay-at-home order is in place. The order is designed to increase social distancing.

The Senate also voted and approved measures to try and limit the governor’s powers in the future, should a similar crisis arise.

Whitmer said she would veto any bills that limit power.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 36,641 as of Friday, including 3,085 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 35,291 confirmed cases and 2,977 deaths Thursday.

The official recovery total is 3,237.

State of Michigan health officials are planning to start reporting nursing home COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The state started to require these facilities to report cases this week. Michigan health Chief Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun said so far 331 nursing facilities have reported – about 2/3 of the total number of facilities in the state.

Those two facilities together reported 2,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their facilities -- about 3/4 of the case are in southeast Michigan.

Builders and contractors in Michigan have asked the governor to let them get back to work.

The Associated Builders and Contractors in Michigan is requesting they get permission to work, noting that these workers can implement the necessary social distancing measures the governor is requesting businesses follow.

Some businesses can begin restarting operations after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan led to Executive Orders shuttering numerous workplaces.

Whitmer announced Friday that she was extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, but the extension loosens some restrictions, meaning some people will soon be getting back to work.

While some businesses will begin reopening, changes are being made to adhere to guidelines laid out by the governor.

Mayor John B. O’Reilly Jr., Police Chief Ronald Haddad and the Dearborn Fire Department worked together to get a new testing site in Dearborn up and running.

It’s the first of its kind in the state of Michigan.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

