Henry Ford Health: 1,654 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,654 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 444 others remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, an additional 102 patients have been released since Thursday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 490 on Thursday to 44 on Monday.

In total, 12,564 people have tested negative, while 6,236 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 9.5 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 12.3 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.