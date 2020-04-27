Milford bridal salon goes virtual to help women find perfect wedding dresses

MILFORD, Mich. – A bridal salon in Milford is improvising during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis to make sure women can still find their perfect wedding dresses.

Wedding dress shops are still closed, but as of right now, many summer weddings are still on, and those brides need their dresses. Gina’s Bridal Boutique in Milford is taking going virtual to make sure women can still shop for a dress.

Kristen Hibner is looking for her fairy tale dress in preparation for her wedding in August.

“It’s definitely not what I imagined when I was a little girl, trying on dresses,” Hibner said.

Once Gina’s Bridal Boutique was forced to shut down, owner Gina Salaski decided to to virtual.

“We have a virtual meeting where I show them the dresses on mannequins and they pick their top five,” Salaski said. “Then, they can pick them up and take them home.”

When the bride has the dresses, a Zoom call is scheduled with Salaski, the bride and some of the bride’s friends to give their opinions.

The virtual process does take much longer, though.

“It’s more time, but to be honest with you, if we can bring a little bit of joy and happiness to such a weird time and give people something to look forward to, then I’m happy to do it,” Salaski said.

On a positive note, the bride is able to have her friends who live out of state be part of the process virtually.

Salaski said the virtual dress shopping has been very successful. So far, every bride who has gone through the process has found a dress, she said.